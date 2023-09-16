Wash Coordinator (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​ Twelve (12) Months

Reporting to the District Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement and maintain prescribed reporting systems to monitor and evaluate the objectives, indicators, and outcomes of the WASH activities.

Implement the WASH strategy to meet the programme objectives.

Design an appropriate overall response to the district specific needs, taking into account the needs of the community.

Select and design from an array of appropriate technologies for water systems for the given context, including source selection (ground water, surface water), abstraction, storage, treatment and distribution for new systems.

Select and design, in collaboration with other actors a suitable hygiene promotion program that suits the local context and would be widely accepted by beneficiaries.

Ensure and advocate for the consideration of cross cutting areas such as gender, protection, DRR and sustainability within all WASH interventions. Also considering the importance of integration with other key sectors such as health and nutrition.

Support further development of WASH interventions using project conceptualization and planning skills such as SWOT analysis and Stakeholder mapping

Ensure gender and protection is considered throughout the project cycle, with women being enabled to influence decision making around WASH challenges.

Contribute towards developing wash related trainings, guidelines and standards and supporting the provision of trainings of Water point committees (using WWSC methodology)

Provide feedback to relevant project partners and the local authorities with an aim of assessing the effectiveness and the impact of the projects and propose recommendations for improvement.

Providing technical guidance and oversight resulting in quality construction and materials supply (borehole rehabilitation and head works, maintenance and management)

Design and develop appropriate supervisory, in liaison with the MERL Officer on systems for WASH interventions.

Work closely with Finance Department for timely procurement of WASH supplies

Provide regular updates and technical guidance to team on progress, priorities and challenges – verbally and in writing.

Ensuring that the motor bike assigned to him/her is kept clean and in a sound condition while undertaking bike checks daily.

Report incidences related to the project to the District Coordinator within 24 hours of their occurrence.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents;

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Water Resources Management, Irrigation Engineering, Public Health, Environmental Health Technician, Geography and Environment or any related field.

At least two (2) years relevant work experience working on WASH projects including borehole drilling and water reticulation and construction.

Class 4 driver’s license is a requirement.

Class 3 driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.