WASH Coordinator (Hwange)

International Medical Corps (IMC) is a global humanitarian, non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs. IMCs’ mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide. IMC has worked in Zimbabwe since 2009.

International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.

The role of the WASH Coordinator is to lead and provide technical support for the planning and smooth operations of WASH activities in any defined context, including active involvement in developing and rolling out the country WASH strategy.