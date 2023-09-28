WASH Coordinator (Hwange)
Job Description
International Medical Corps (IMC) is a global humanitarian, non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs. IMCs’ mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide. IMC has worked in Zimbabwe since 2009.
International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.
The role of the WASH Coordinator is to lead and provide technical support for the planning and smooth operations of WASH activities in any defined context, including active involvement in developing and rolling out the country WASH strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identifying assessments/needs, supporting program implementation of multiple WASH projects, fundraising, and ensuring the smooth operation of WASH-related interventions.
- The WASH Coordinator will also support the overall capacity building of local staff and stakeholders in WASH.
- The person in this role will plan and implement WASH projects, foster internal and external networks with stakeholders and donors.
- Provide technical support for the development of funding proposals.
- The WASH Coordinator manages, leads, and provides direction to the WASH team in line with country priorities.
- These duties and responsibilities are not comprehensive enough to describe all activities; other tasks may be assigned from time to time by the country team (CT) and Technical Unit (TU).
Code of Conduct:
- As applicable to this position, an individual must promote and encourage a culture of compliance and ethics throughout the organization and maintain a clear understanding of International Medical Corps’ and donor compliance and ethics standards and adhere to those standards.
- The position holder is expected to set an example of ethical behavior through one’s own conduct and oversight of the work of others; ensure that those who report to you have sufficient knowledge and resources to follow the standards outlined in the Code of Conduct & Ethics; monitor compliance of the people you supervise; enforce the Code of Conduct & Ethics and International Medical Corps’ policies, including the Safeguarding Policy and the Protection from Harassment, Bullying and Sexual Misconduct in the Workplace Policy, consistently and fairly; support employees who in good faith raise questions or concerns.
Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse:
- Actively promote PSEA (Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) standards within International Medical Corps and amongst beneficiaries served by International Medical Corps.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced university degree in Environmental Health, Public Health or Engineering with specialisation in water and sanitation systems.
- Extensive experience in working in both community water, sanitation and hygiene promotion.
- Extensive experience managing multi-sectoral teams with attention to diversity of skills and cultural backgrounds.
- Proven experience in project management, including financial management, human resources, project writing and reporting; Previous experience with civil society sector (CBOs, national or international non-governmental organisations) a requirement.
- Ability to travel and work in rural conditions as required.
- Previous demonstrated experience in working with MoHCC, DDF, Public Works or other technical government bodies will be an advantage.
- A clean sexual exploitation and abuse record.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills of English are a prerequisite, fluency in Ndebele is an advantage.
- Excellent computer skills including word processors and data management software.
How to Apply
To apply for this position please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter, clearly stating the position title on the email subject line, to: recruitmentzimbabwe@internationalmedicalcorps.org
NB: “International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability or status as a veteran.”
Website for reporting misconduct: www.InternationalMedicalCorps.ethicspoint.com. Please do not submit your CV or application to this website, it will not be considered for review
Deadline: 06 October 2023
