Wash Officer X2 (Hwange & Bulawayo)

The Organization has recently received funding from UNICEF to respond to the current cholera outbreak. Therefore, AA is looking for the services of a dedicated and qualified two (2) WASH Officers to facilitate and coordinate WASH and Health activities in liaison with WASH authorities in Hwange District and Bulawayo Metro Province. The incumbents will be based in Bulawayo and Hwange.

Contract Duration: - 4 months

General Position Summary

Reporting To: WASH Project Manager

The WO will be responsible for the smooth running of the software and technical WASH, Health, and RCCE aspects of the program in each District in line with National and Africa AHEAD (AA) protocols.

He/she is expected to perform their duties according to the standards of operation expected by AA, according to AA’s philosophy, principles, and policies. In particular, the incumbent will maintain the highest level of procedural transparency for the organization and its donors.

The incumbent is expected to sign the Code of Conduct which describes how they should represent AA and behave in relation to other members of staff, project stakeholders, and participants. The officer should also be familiar with AA policies that relate to their work (ignorance of AA’s policies and procedures will not be considered an excuse in incidences of malpractice).

The WO is the overall coordinator in their area of location and will provide WASH technical expertise in support of the AA’s projects in their respective District on a day-to-day basis. He or she is expected to fully contribute as an AA team member, conducting himself or herself in a proper manner at all times as a representative of the WASH unit.

The incumbent will work to a defined work plan with timelines. A description of duties is set out below. However, as appropriate, other duties may be assigned by the line manager to enhance the smooth running of the project in line with project and organizational goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the strengthening and coordination of the in Bulawayo Metro Province and Hwange District clusters responding to both Cholera and Diahorreal cases in the Cholera Response project.

Support Bulawayo Metro Province and Hwange District to ensure WASH cluster partners deliver quality WASH services, inter-cluster coordination group, and government coordination mechanisms;

Facilitate timely Cholera Response in WASH, Health and RCCE to affected communities in the two locations.

Design an appropriate overall response to the Cholera District's specific needs, taking into account the needs of the community.

Timely reporting, on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis, regarding all Cholera response activities.

Assist in the consolidation of sector reports for relevant stakeholders and support knowledge management- documenting lessons learned and best practices to improve the quality and standard of Cholera Response interventions.

Knowledge of SPHERE and commitment to humanitarian principles

Ensure and advocate for the consideration of cross-cutting areas such as gender, protection, and sustainability within all WASH interventions resulting in empowered communities

Ability to work closely with WASH Engineer in the design and implementation of construction and rehabilitation of water and sanitation infrastructure resulting in quality construction and materials supply.

Support AA MEAL processes by providing technical input on designing, reviewing, monitoring, and evaluating of indicators and targets under the objectives

Contribute towards developing Cholera Response related training, guidelines, and standards

Facilitating relevant engagements with key partners in the WASH cluster.

Work closely with the Procurement and Finance Department for timely procurement of WASH supplies and ensure budget tracking.

Work with governmental/local authorities and WASH partners to ensure application of consistent technical guidelines and standards on Cholera are adhered to.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Qualification: Diploma/Degree in Public Health, Environment Health, Water Engineering or WASH related field with 5 years’ relevant experience in Cholera Response with a focus in WASH, Health and RCCE, working for an NGO in less privileged communities.

Willing to work in remote locations.

Good report writing skills.

Should be able to work with minimum supervision and possess strong stakeholder co-ordination skills.

Familiar with Bulawayo or Hwange environs. Being conversant with dominant local language will be regarded as an added advantage.

Should be computer literate (Microsoft packages, statistical packages).

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for the above positions, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV). Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and sent to the address given.

E-mail: Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent electronically to: vacancies@africaahead.co.zw

Africa AHEAD is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity, and diversity. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Africa AHEAD has zero tolerance for any form of harassment and staff are expected to uphold the organizational values and core competencies especially diversity and inclusion, integrity, commitment, and respect for others as our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children and safeguarding employees and communities from Sexual harassment, exploitation.

Deadline: 24 March 2024