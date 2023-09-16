Wash Officers x2 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​Nine (9) Months.

Reporting to the WASH Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, implementing and monitoring of WASH activities to ensure overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Program management, delivery and accomplishment of Program goals and objectives.

➢ Ensure the development of accurate Bill of Quantities, technical drawings, and mobilisation of resources for all the WASH interventions in liaison with relevant technical staff from the government line ministries and other implementing partners. Guarantee the respect of construction standards as well as the security practices at the project site.

➢ Implementing WASH related trainings, guidelines and standards and supporting the provision of trainings of Water point committees (using WWSC methodology)

➢ Implement and monitoring WASH activities to ensure that they are completed timely

➢ Provide written weekly and monthly reports on WASH and infrastructural development activities.

➢ Ensuring data protection for all programme documents;

➢ Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Water Resources Management, Irrigation Engineering, Public Health, Environmental Health Technician, Geography and Environment or any related field

At least two (2) years relevant work experience working on WASH projects.

Knowledge in borehole drilling, rehabilitation and construction

Class 3 driver’s license is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.