WASH Specialist, (NO-3) (Harare)

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. To save their lives. To defend their rights. To help them fulfill their potential.

Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, every day, to build a better world for everyone.

And we never give up.

For every child, clean water!

UNICEF has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1982. We are a team of passionate professionals committed to the protection and fulfillment of children’s rights.

Supporting the Government’s vision of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society, the 2022 to 2026 country programme is aimed at contributing to sustainable socioeconomic development that provides all children, including adolescents, with opportunities to fulfil their potential, lead a healthy life, access quality learning and protection and meaningfully participate in society.

How can you make a difference?

A challenging and exciting opportunity has arisen within UNICEF Zimbabwe’s WASH Section, for a passionate and committed WASH Specialist NO-3 level.

The WASH Specialist reports to the Chief of WASH (Level 5) or WASH Manager (Level 4) for guidance and general supervision. The Specialist supports the development, preparation, management, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the WASH programme within the country programme, with a focus on resilient urban WASH services. The Specialist provides technical guidance and management support throughout the programming processes, to facilitate the administration and achievement of the WASH-related output results in the country programme.

Open to Zimbabwean Nationals only

Duties and Responsibilities

Builds and maintains partnerships (2) Demonstrates self-awareness and ethical awareness (3) Drive to achieve results for impact (4) Innovates and embraces change (5) Manages ambiguity and complexity (6) Thinks and acts strategically (7) Works collaboratively with others.

During the recruitment process, we test candidates following the competency framework. Familiarize yourself with our competency framework and its different levels: competency framework here.

UNICEF is here to serve the world’s most disadvantaged children and our global workforce must reflect the diversity of those children. The UNICEF family is committed to include everyone, irrespective of their race/ethnicity, age, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, socio-economic background, or any other personal characteristic.

We offer a wide range of benefits to our staff, including paid parental leave, breastfeeding breaks and reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities. UNICEF strongly encourages the use of flexible working arrangements.

UNICEF has a zero-tolerance policy on conduct that is incompatible with the aims and objectives of the United Nations and UNICEF, including sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination. UNICEF is committed to promote the protection and safeguarding of all children. All selected candidates will, therefore, undergo rigorous reference and background checks, and will be expected to adhere to these standards and principles. Background checks will include the verification of academic credential(s) and employment history. Selected candidates may be required to provide additional information to conduct a background check.

UNICEF’s active commitment towards diversity and inclusion is critical to deliver the best results for children. For this position, eligible and suitable applicants with disability are encouraged to apply.

Mobility is a condition of international professional employment with UNICEF and an underlying premise of the international civil service.

UNICEF appointments are subject to medical clearance. Issuance of a visa by the host country of the duty station, which will be facilitated by UNICEF, is required for IP positions. Appointments are also subject to inoculation (vaccination) requirements, including against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid). Government employees that are considered for employment with UNICEF are normally required to resign from their government before taking up an assignment with UNICEF. UNICEF reserves the right to withdraw an offer of appointment, without compensation, if a visa or medical clearance is not obtained, or necessary inoculation requirements are not met, within a reasonable period for any reason.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced degree or equivalent experience in Civil/ Mechanical/ Agricultural Engineering, Geology,

Hydrogeology, or Sanitation Engineering, or other related engineering field.

Additional post graduate certificates that complement main degree are a strong asset.

At least 5 years’ experience in WASH in developing countries, including demonstrated understanding of Zimbabwe WASH sector.

Technical knowledge and experience on Climate-Resilient WASH infrastructure, including the usage, operation and management of renewable energy/ solar technologies.

Experience working with and through local authorities, especially in urban areas.

Experience in working with communities through participatory approaches on WASH.

Demonstrated ability to work in complex and challenging environment, experience with UN or NGOs an added advantage.

Fluency in English; Fluency in another UN language an asset. Knowledge of local working language of the duty station/ region is an asset.

Please refer to the attached job description for more information Download File WASH Specialist JD NO-3 TA.pdf.

Deadline: 22 Jun 2023