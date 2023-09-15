Watchman (Norton)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Property Manager, the Watchman will be responsible for securing the premise, monitoring security cameras; inspecting buildings, equipment and permitting entry of employees, visitors and other individuals including vehicles.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Checking and verifying materials and goods received on site.
- Ensuring safe keeping of all materials on site.
- Recording every entry and exit of employees, visitors and other individuals including vehicles.
- Alerting Management of emergencies and security breaches.
- Conduct regular patrols around the premises and reporting any anomalies to management.
- Inspection of key security points to combat potential leakages to property by criminals.
- Any other duties as assigned by management from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 ordinary levels including English and Mathematics.
- At least 2 years’ experience in the same position.
- Security training is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to drop their CVs together with certified academic certificates at our Norton branch, No. 141 Corn Market Crescent.
Deadline: 17 September 2023
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
