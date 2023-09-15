Watchman (Norton)

Job Description

Reporting to the Property Manager, the Watchman will be responsible for securing the premise, monitoring security cameras; inspecting buildings, equipment and permitting entry of employees, visitors and other individuals including vehicles.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checking and verifying materials and goods received on site.

Ensuring safe keeping of all materials on site.

Recording every entry and exit of employees, visitors and other individuals including vehicles.

Alerting Management of emergencies and security breaches.

Conduct regular patrols around the premises and reporting any anomalies to management.

Inspection of key security points to combat potential leakages to property by criminals.

Any other duties as assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ordinary levels including English and Mathematics.

At least 2 years’ experience in the same position.

Security training is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to drop their CVs together with certified academic certificates at our Norton branch, No. 141 Corn Market Crescent.

Deadline: 17 September 2023