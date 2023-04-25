Water Technician (Grade:11)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position that has arisen within Council. Candidate reports to the Director of Works.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the Water Reservoirs, Water Distribution Network, Sewer Reticulation and Sewage Disposal facilities.

Preparation, design and costing of Infrastructure Development of Water and Sewer Reticulation of the Town.

Preparing Water and Sewerage Section work plans and Program of works as well as the section's monthly reports.

Supervise the delivery of Water to Residents and Business Community.

Test and maintain Water and Sewage Quality Standards and carryout regular Inspections.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in B.Sc/ B. Eng (Hon) in Civil/ Civil and Water Engineering or a Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

A minimum of three years' experience on Water and Sewer Infrastructure.

Full membership of Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE) or Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ) is an added advantage.

Computer skills with Auto-CAD and GIS knowledge.

Knowledge of Local Authority system and previous working experience in a Local Authority environment or Water Utility Entity will also be an added advantage.

Report writing skills.

Be in possession of a clean class 4 driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of certified copies of academic and professional qualifications and traceable work experience should be forwarded to undersigned address:

The Town Secretary

Chiredzi Town Council

69 Inyati Drive

P.O Box 128

CHIREDZI

NB: The Council offers competitive remuneration commensurate with relevant qualifications and experience this however, will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023