Web & Cyber Security Officer - Grade 11
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Computer Science/equivalent .
- A clean class 4 Driver's Licence.
- At least 5 years experience in a similar environment.
The Package
City Of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications i envelopes clearly marked "Web & Cyber Security Office" should be sent along with a comprehensive CV and certified copies of ID card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
PO Buox 558
BULAWAYO
OR
Dropped at Ground Floor, Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Avenue & R G Mugabe
Deadline: 09 September 2024
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.