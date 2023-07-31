Web Developer

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the ICTS.

Duties and Responsibilities

Day-to-day creation and updating of web pages.

Carrying research on new web technologies.

Interconnecting the Web Pages with University authorized databases and systems.

Web Proxy configurations and maintenance.

Maintaining the integrity of the website.

Liaising with the Webmaster and Network Engineers in the security of the Web-related systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, or equivalent plus at least 3 years’ post-qualification experience.

The incumbent must have an excellent working knowledge of SQL Server Database, PHP, Javascript, graphic design, content management systems and Unix or Linux administration.

He/she must have good communication skills and leadership qualities.

The incumbent will be responsible to the Systems Manager.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a curriculum vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar