Web Developer
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the ICTS.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day-to-day creation and updating of web pages.
- Carrying research on new web technologies.
- Interconnecting the Web Pages with University authorized databases and systems.
- Web Proxy configurations and maintenance.
- Maintaining the integrity of the website.
- Liaising with the Webmaster and Network Engineers in the security of the Web-related systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, or equivalent plus at least 3 years’ post-qualification experience.
- The incumbent must have an excellent working knowledge of SQL Server Database, PHP, Javascript, graphic design, content management systems and Unix or Linux administration.
- He/she must have good communication skills and leadership qualities.
- The incumbent will be responsible to the Systems Manager.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a curriculum vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 31 July 2023
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.