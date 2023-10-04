Web Master

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Crafting and developing the University website and web applications.

Sustaining and enhancing the Gwanda State University website, ensuring web pages are functional, user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, and up-to-date.

Enhancing website visibility by analyzing search engine patterns to strategically place keywords and content (SEO).

Implementing and upholding website security measures and data protection.

Executing website backups and implementing disaster recovery procedures.

Defining and orchestrating user interactions on web pages, addressing both technical and user-centric needs.

Writing, implementing, and testing code.

Minimizing website downtime, debugging pages, and resolving broken links or images.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Information Technology/ Information Systems/ Software Engineering.

Certification in programming will be an added advantage.

Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

A minimum of two (2) years relevant post qualification experience.

Codes websites using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or other web-based programming languages.

Proficiency with server-side languages such as Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, .Net.

Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar