Web Master
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyzing users' needs and then design, test, and develop software to meet those needs.
- Recommending software upgrades in line with customer feedback (interests, likes and dislikes).
- Designing and developing each piece of an application or system and plan how the pieces will work together.
- Creating a variety of models and diagrams (such as flowcharts).
- Ensuring that a program continues to function normally through software maintenance and testing.
- Documenting every aspect of an application or system as a reference for future maintenance and upgrade.
- Collaborating with other computer specialists to create optimum software.
- Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities or status.
- Performing any other duties assigned by the Head of Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least a degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
- Applicants should demonstrate knowledge of the software development life cycle(s) (SLDCs) and be conversant with any two of the following coding and scripting languages: PHP (laravel, Code igniter).
- Applicants should be able to use any recent version of Corel Draw e.g. Corel 2020.
- Applicants should have practical knowledge and skills of HTML, jQuery, JavaScript and Ajax.
- The ideal candidate should be a good team player with good communication skills and have passion for Artwork design and visual appearances.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O Box 35
MARONDERA
Hand deliver to or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 August 2023
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012.
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/