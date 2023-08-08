Web Master

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyzing users' needs and then design, test, and develop software to meet those needs.

Recommending software upgrades in line with customer feedback (interests, likes and dislikes).

Designing and developing each piece of an application or system and plan how the pieces will work together.

Creating a variety of models and diagrams (such as flowcharts).

Ensuring that a program continues to function normally through software maintenance and testing.

Documenting every aspect of an application or system as a reference for future maintenance and upgrade.

Collaborating with other computer specialists to create optimum software.

Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities or status.

Performing any other duties assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Applicants should demonstrate knowledge of the software development life cycle(s) (SLDCs) and be conversant with any two of the following coding and scripting languages: PHP (laravel, Code igniter).

Applicants should be able to use any recent version of Corel Draw e.g. Corel 2020.

Applicants should have practical knowledge and skills of HTML, jQuery, JavaScript and Ajax.

The ideal candidate should be a good team player with good communication skills and have passion for Artwork design and visual appearances.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources