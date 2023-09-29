Webmaster (Bindura)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and maintaining the website(s).

Optimize website performance for search engines (SEO).

Monitor website traffic and analytics.

Troubleshoot and resolve website issues.

Ensure website security and compliance with data protection regulations.

Coordinate with developers, and other team members

Stay up to date on the latest web technologies and trends.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Must have 2+ years of experience in Web Development and Administration.

Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and ASP.NET.

Experience with SEO and Web Analytics tools.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to: