Webmaster (Gweru)
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee the day-to-day operations of the website, ensuring optimal performance, security, and uptime.
- Regularly update website content, including text, images, and multimedia, ensuring accuracy and relevance.
- Work with designers and web developer to create and implement new website features and functionalities.
- Implement best practices for search engine optimization to improve website visibility and traffic.
- Diagnose and resolve technical issues related to website performance, accessibility, and usability.
- Monitor website traffic and user behaviour using analytics tools, providing insights to improve user experience and engagement.
- Ensure the website adheres to legal standards, privacy policies, and security protocols.
- Work with the Marketing and Communications, and other university departments to align with the organizational objectives.
- Assist users with website-related inquiries and technical issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or a related field from a recognised University.
- At least 1 year experience using WordPress.
- At least 3 years working experience managing websites, including content updates and technical troubleshooting.
Other
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
