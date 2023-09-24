Webmaster
Job Description
VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design the website for the University.
- Day to day update of web pages.
- Carry research of new web technologies.
- Interconnecting the WebPages with University authorized databases and systems.
- Web Proxy configurations and maintenance.
- Maintains the integrity of the website.
- Liaise with the Network Engineer in the security of the Website.
- Provide comprehensive support to users, and resolve outstanding problems or issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have an Honours Degree in Computer Science or its equivalent with two years of relevant experience.
- The candidate must have experience working with Agile software development methodologies, and a good working knowledge of HTML, PHP, MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, Linux, Apache, JavaScript, Photoshop, Indesign, Illustrator or CMS (Joomla, Prestashop, Magento, WordPress).
- The candidate will be responsible for the designing, development and maintenance of the core University Website.
- The candidate must exhibit outstanding organisational and time management skills, be an analytical thinker and problem solver.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
Deadline: 29 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Lupane State University (LSU)
The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.
CONTACT
Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390
Fax: +263 (081) 2856393
Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436
Email: info@lsu.ac.zw