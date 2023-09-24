Job Description

VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design the website for the University.

Day to day update of web pages.

Carry research of new web technologies.

Interconnecting the WebPages with University authorized databases and systems.

Web Proxy configurations and maintenance.

Maintains the integrity of the website.

Liaise with the Network Engineer in the security of the Website.

Provide comprehensive support to users, and resolve outstanding problems or issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have an Honours Degree in Computer Science or its equivalent with two years of relevant experience.

The candidate must have experience working with Agile software development methodologies, and a good working knowledge of HTML, PHP, MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, Linux, Apache, JavaScript, Photoshop, Indesign, Illustrator or CMS (Joomla, Prestashop, Magento, WordPress).

The candidate will be responsible for the designing, development and maintenance of the core University Website.

The candidate must exhibit outstanding organisational and time management skills, be an analytical thinker and problem solver.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw