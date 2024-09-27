Webstore Assistants (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions that have arisen at our new OKMART POMONA branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 '0' levels including English and Mathematics/ Accounts.
- Must have relevant qualifications in line with the position applied for.
- Must be a person of high integrity with excellent interpersonal skills.
- Must be able to work with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications attaching their application letter. CV, certificates and National ID to: pomonarecruits@okzim.co.zw
NB: Indicate the preferred position being applied For.
Deadline: 04 October 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
OK Zimbabwe Limited
OK Zimbabwe Limited was first incorporated as Springmaster Corporation in 1953, and in 1984, its name was changed to Deltrade Limited which then subsequently changed to the current name in July 2001.
The inaugural branch was opened at OK First Street Harare (then Salisbury) in 1942 and the second branch in Bulawayo in 1952. A further five outlets had been opened across the country by the end of 1960. In 1977, Delta Corporation acquired the business operations in Springmaster Corporation (now OK Zimbabwe Limited), which they held until the de-merger in October 2001.
The Group is a leading supermarket retailer whose business covers three major categories, comprising groceries, basic clothing and textiles and houseware products. The groceries category includes dry groceries, butchery, delicatessen, takeaway, bakery, provisions and fruit and vegetable sections.