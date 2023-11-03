Weighbridge Clerk (Mutorashanga)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division in Mutorashanga.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position on contract basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Weighing of chrome at the siding weighbridge.

Capturing tonnage of ores being delivered at the siding.

Controlling and regulating the entry and exit of chrome delivery trucks at the siding.

Implementation of the Company Health, Safety & Environmental NOSA Standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Administration or any related Diploma.

At least 5 O’ Levels including English & Mathematics or Accounts.

Computer Literacy, Knowledge of SAP an advantage.

Underground experience/exposure is an added advantage.

Good Communication Skills.

Good Disciplinary & Safety Record.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: