Weighbridge Clerk (Mutorashanga)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Mutorashanga.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Weighbridge Clerk on a 1 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Weighing of chrome at the siding weighbridge.

Capturing tonnage of ores being delivered at the siding.

Controlling and regulating the entry and exit of chrome delivery trucks at the siding.

Implementation of the Company Health, Safety & Environmental NOSA Standards.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O’ Levels including Mathematics or Accounts.

National Diploma in any field.

Computer Literacy, Knowledge of SAP an advantage.

Good Communication Skills.

Good Disciplinary & Safety Record.

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Human Resources Officer

Re: “WEIGHBRIDGE CLERK”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 50

MUTORASHANGA

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 31 May 2023