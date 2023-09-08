Weighbridge Operator x3 (Hwange)
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
We are looking for Weighbridge Operators who will work to ensure the smooth operation of the Weighbridge facility and act as point of contact for customers. Responsible for ensuring that all legal obligations and regulations are met. To perform any other duties as assigned.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting weighing of incoming and outgoing trucks in line with stipulated procedures.
- Processing related documentation and timeously circulates the data to the responsible authorities.
- Attending to and reporting all weighbridge machinery and equipment performance to the immediate authority.
- Carrying out housekeeping within weighbridge.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.
- Previous experience in operating a weighbridge.
- Knowledge of I.T an added advantage.
- Mining experience an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:
Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer
Turbo Mining
Western Coal Area
Hwange
Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw
NB: Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
Deadlinne: 11 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Zimasco
Diamond Drilling Assistant (Shurugwi)
Deadline:
Zimasco
Mining Supervisor (Shurugwi)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)
Milling Centres Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)
Contracts Manager (Harare)
Deadline: