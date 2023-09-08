Weighbridge Operator x3 (Hwange)

Job Description

We are looking for Weighbridge Operators who will work to ensure the smooth operation of the Weighbridge facility and act as point of contact for customers. Responsible for ensuring that all legal obligations and regulations are met. To perform any other duties as assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting weighing of incoming and outgoing trucks in line with stipulated procedures.

Processing related documentation and timeously circulates the data to the responsible authorities.

Attending to and reporting all weighbridge machinery and equipment performance to the immediate authority.

Carrying out housekeeping within weighbridge.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.

Previous experience in operating a weighbridge.

Knowledge of I.T an added advantage.

Mining experience an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer