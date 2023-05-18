Pindula|
Welder (Harare)

May. 21, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Welding all welding positions.
  • Able to use a grinder
  • Assisting boiler makers.
  • Interpret drawings on welding.
  • Able to assemble components.
  • Ability to work on heights and confirmed places.
  • Making and cutting out still components.
  • Practicing safety procedures and any other duties assigned by your supervisor.
  • The person should be able to work under minimum supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Higher National Diploma, National Diploma or Certificate in welding.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates are encouraged to send their CVs to: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com

Deadline: 21 May 2023

Ledger Paints (pvt) Ltd is a Paint manufacturer located in 38B Simon Mazorodze Rd, Harare, Zw.

