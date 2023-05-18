Welder (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Welding all welding positions.
- Able to use a grinder
- Assisting boiler makers.
- Interpret drawings on welding.
- Able to assemble components.
- Ability to work on heights and confirmed places.
- Making and cutting out still components.
- Practicing safety procedures and any other duties assigned by your supervisor.
- The person should be able to work under minimum supervision.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma, National Diploma or Certificate in welding.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates are encouraged to send their CVs to: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com
Deadline: 21 May 2023