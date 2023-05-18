Welder (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welding all welding positions.

Able to use a grinder

Assisting boiler makers.

Interpret drawings on welding.

Able to assemble components.

Ability to work on heights and confirmed places.

Making and cutting out still components.

Practicing safety procedures and any other duties assigned by your supervisor.

The person should be able to work under minimum supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma, National Diploma or Certificate in welding.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates are encouraged to send their CVs to: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com

Deadline: 21 May 2023