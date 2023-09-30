Welder (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting up the components for the welding process as per specifications.

Determining the correct equipment and method based on the requirements.

Reading blueprints and drawings and taking measurements to plan the layout and procedures.

Cutting and joining metal pieces using various welding techniques.

Smoothing and testing welded surfaces for quality and conformance to specifications.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant qualifications.

Minimum 2 years of work experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their detailed CVs to: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 06 October 2023