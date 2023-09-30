Welder (Harare)
Satewave Technologies
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Setting up the components for the welding process as per specifications.
- Determining the correct equipment and method based on the requirements.
- Reading blueprints and drawings and taking measurements to plan the layout and procedures.
- Cutting and joining metal pieces using various welding techniques.
- Smoothing and testing welded surfaces for quality and conformance to specifications.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
- Minimum 2 years of work experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their detailed CVs to: talentpool@satewave.com
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Satewave Technologies
Browse Jobs
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968
Related Jobs
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Workshop Operative
Deadline:
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Part-Time Welder/ Fabricator (Harare)
Deadline:
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Part-Time Repairs/ Faults Technicians (Harare)
Deadline:
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Part-Time Solar Systems Installation Technician (Harare)
Deadline: