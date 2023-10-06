Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Welders x2

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Oct. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Interpreting working drawings correctly.
  • Fabricate and weld quality structures at the appropriate skilled level.
  • Usage of appropriate methods and machinery.
  • Performing project tasks as instructed and complete tasks within deadline time.
  • Performing risk assessments for every task, maintaining and focusing on safe work practices and a safe work environment.
  • Teaming up and assisting in preparing, establishing and implementing appropriate working procedures in achieving deadlines.
  • Delivering against the agreed key performance indicators established for within the specified area/ scope of work.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English language and Mathematics
  • National Certificate in Boiler Making from HEXCO.
  • Class 1 Welding Certificate.
  • Journeyman Class 1, four (4) years apprentice trained.
  • At least two (2) years post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Gwanda State University (GSU)

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Construction Site Manager (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback