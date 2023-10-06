Welders x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interpreting working drawings correctly.

Fabricate and weld quality structures at the appropriate skilled level.

Usage of appropriate methods and machinery.

Performing project tasks as instructed and complete tasks within deadline time.

Performing risk assessments for every task, maintaining and focusing on safe work practices and a safe work environment.

Teaming up and assisting in preparing, establishing and implementing appropriate working procedures in achieving deadlines.

Delivering against the agreed key performance indicators established for within the specified area/ scope of work.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English language and Mathematics

National Certificate in Boiler Making from HEXCO.

Class 1 Welding Certificate.

Journeyman Class 1, four (4) years apprentice trained.

At least two (2) years post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar