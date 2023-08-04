Wildlife and Natural Resources Management Interns x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced to fill in the vacancies which have arisen within the Mid Zambezi Terrestrial Ecology Unit. The incumbents shall be reporting to the Principal Ecologist Terrestrial and Ecologist respectively.

Stations: Marongora x1 & Mana Pools x1.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collect biological and environmental data and specimens for analysis.

Data collating, synthesis, and analysis.

Preparation of presentation material.

Monitors wildlife number and habitat to ensure animals are nourished adequately.

Maintainance of research tools and apparatus within the Unit.

Advises on caring capacities and possible off takes for hunting and live animal sales.

Monitoring and maintanance of exclusion zones.

Any other assignment as given from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A graduate in GIS and Remote sensing.

Bsc in wildlife management , Wildlife Ecology or equivalent,.

Knowledge in MS word, excel, and/or Powerpoint a prerequisite.

Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, and collaborative skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to: