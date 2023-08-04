Wildlife and Natural Resources Management Interns x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced to fill in the vacancies which have arisen within the Mid Zambezi Terrestrial Ecology Unit. The incumbents shall be reporting to the Principal Ecologist Terrestrial and Ecologist respectively.
Stations: Marongora x1 & Mana Pools x1.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collect biological and environmental data and specimens for analysis.
- Data collating, synthesis, and analysis.
- Preparation of presentation material.
- Monitors wildlife number and habitat to ensure animals are nourished adequately.
- Maintainance of research tools and apparatus within the Unit.
- Advises on caring capacities and possible off takes for hunting and live animal sales.
- Monitoring and maintanance of exclusion zones.
- Any other assignment as given from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A graduate in GIS and Remote sensing.
- Bsc in wildlife management , Wildlife Ecology or equivalent,.
- Knowledge in MS word, excel, and/or Powerpoint a prerequisite.
- Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, and collaborative skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
Regional Manager – Mid Zambezi
Attention: Senior Human Resource Officer
Chinhoyi Caves Recreational Park
P. Bag 7713
CHINHOYI
Or email: midzambezirecruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Chinhoyi Office Registry Section.
Deadline: 11 August 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw