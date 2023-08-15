Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Work Related Learners Program
Job Description
CBZ Holdings is pleased to announce the next intake of the Student Enhancement and Experiential Development
(SEED) program across all its 9 subsidiaries. This program is targeted at students embarking on work related learning who are looking for an exciting career launching opportunity that will provide an extensive learning experience. The Group is looking for over 80 active students across the following areas: Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Vic Falls, Chinhoyi, Chivhu, Masvingo, Kariba and Chipinge.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
Qualifications, Skills and Experience Required Students studying towards the following programs are encouraged to apply:
- Accounting/ Finance/ Financial Engineering/ Finance and Digital Banking.
- Procurement/ logistics & Supply Chain.
- Banking & Finance.
- Business Studies Business Entrepreneurship Business Management
- Rural and Urban planning.
- Civil engineering Architecture.
- Economics.
- Statistics/ Mathematics/ Data Science and Systems/ Data Informatics.
- Actuarial sciences.
- Financial Economics and Investments.
- Computer Science/ Cloud Computing and loT.
- Agricultural Sciences Agricultural Economics.
- Marketing/ E-Commerce/ Marketing and Sales/ Business Management.
- Audit, Risk Management or related.
- Human Resources Management/ Psychology/ Industrial Sociology.
- Property Development & Estate Management.
- Electrical/ Mechatronics Engineering.
- Quantity Surveying.
- Insurance and Risk Management.
- Records Management and Archives/ Library Information Science.
- Public Relations Communication studies.
- Sports Science.
- No experience is required.
- Eagerness to learn.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to adapt different situations and demands.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3692099063/
Apply if you are ready to be a CBZ Seed and if you meet the above criteria, please provide your CV and Attachment Letter from your institution.
NB: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 25 August 2023
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.