Works and Estates Department Projects Officer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing structural engineering designs for the University’s infrastructural projects.
- Determining and defining project scope for all infrastructural projects within the University.
- Managing all projects resources (financial and human resources) in an effective and efficient manner, tracking the projects costs in order to meet the allocated budgets.
- Developing and managing a detailed project schedule and work plan for various works in the University.
- Providing reports and updates on a constant basis to various stakeholders about costs, design adjustments, and progress recorded.
- Advising on building renovations and refurbishments.
- Preparing drawings, plans and documents for statutory approvals
- Attending site meetings and maintain a diary of all site meetings
- Preparation and maintenance of project fie and portfolios
- Any other related duties as assigned by the Director of Works and Estates
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant should be a holder of a minimum of a degree in Civil Engineering with demonstrable skills in Structural Engineering Design.
- A minimum of two years relevant post qualification experience working on a Structural Engineering Designs in a pre-requisite.
- Having verifiable reference of successful projects is a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and their attachments (scanned as a single PDF file) should be sent through to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw
Or, send copies of your applications to;
The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724
Chinhoyi,
Telephone No: - 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. Those who responded to the previous advertisement need not to reapply. The closing date for receipt of applications is 30 May 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.