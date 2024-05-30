Works and Estates Department Projects Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned postion.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing structural engineering designs for the University’s infrastructural projects.

Determining and defining project scope for all infrastructural projects within the University.

Managing all projects resources (financial and human resources) in an effective and efficient manner, tracking the projects costs in order to meet the allocated budgets.

Developing and managing a detailed project schedule and work plan for various works in the University.

Providing reports and updates on a constant basis to various stakeholders about costs, design adjustments, and progress recorded.

Advising on building renovations and refurbishments.

Preparing drawings, plans and documents for statutory approvals

Attending site meetings and maintain a diary of all site meetings

Preparation and maintenance of project fie and portfolios

Any other related duties as assigned by the Director of Works and Estates

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant should be a holder of a minimum of a degree in Civil Engineering with demonstrable skills in Structural Engineering Design.

A minimum of two years relevant post qualification experience working on a Structural Engineering Designs in a pre-requisite.

Having verifiable reference of successful projects is a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and their attachments (scanned as a single PDF file) should be sent through to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw

Or, send copies of your applications to;