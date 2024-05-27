Works and Estates Department Transport Officer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing the University’ transport system.
- Overseeing the scheduling and timetabling of the University bus fleet.
- Scheduling of routes and appropriate vehicles for staff and students trips.
- Ensuring that vehicles and equipment are properly maintained, repaired, insured and compliant with all Road and Traffic regulations.
- Monitor the University’s transport and fuel costs.
- Liaise with stakeholders on fleet serving, repair and maintenance.
- Facilitate and respond School/Department transport requirements.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Director of Works and Estates.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant should be a holder of a minimum of a degree in Transport and Logistics with relevant skills in fleet management.
- A minimum of two years relevant post qualification experience in the transport sector is a pre-requisite.
- Prior experience within public institution will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and their attachments (scanned as a single PDF file) should be sent through to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw
Or, send copies of your applications to;
The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724
Chinhoyi,
Telephone No: - 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. Those who responded to the previous advertisement need not to reapply. The closing date for receipt of applications is 30 May 2024
