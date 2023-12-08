Workshop Foreman: Agriquip (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leads, plans, train and review the work of mechanic staff responsible for inspecting, diagnosing, maintaining and repairing mechanical defects in tractors and related equipment.
- Delegation of duties and allocation of vehicles and tasks to artisans.
- Outsourcing jobs not undertaken in-house in conjunction with the Parts Manager and Branch Manager.
- Facilitating the safe and prompt collection and delivery of customers tractors and related equipment.
- Developing rapport with colleagues, customers and suppliers.
- Ensuring service of vehicles according to dealer’s specifications and standards.
- Ensuring that all warrant procedures are observed, and parts replaced under warranty are claimed back.
- Maintaining the workshop according to the company’s Visual Standards.
- Ensuring that all staff are up to date with events in the Motor Trade Industry.
- Ensuring the expansion of the current Corporate Clientele Base.
- Ensuring that customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.
- Ensuring that all Artisans, AROs, Assistants are fully utilized and occupied.
- Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.
- Ensuring that safety regulations are strictly observed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 qualified journeyman.
- Dealership Management experience added advantage.
- Exposure to Tractors an added advantage.
- Minimum of 5 years post Appy experience of which 2 years should have been in a similar supervisory position.
- Class 2 Driver’s license.
- Organisational skills and ability to meet deadlines.
- Good communication skills.
- Quality Oriented & Customer focused.
- Strong leadership skills and proven supervisory experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 11 December 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.