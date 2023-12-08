Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Workshop Foreman: Agriquip (Harare)

Croco Motors
Dec. 11, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Leads, plans, train and review the work of mechanic staff responsible for inspecting, diagnosing, maintaining and repairing mechanical defects in tractors and related equipment.
  • Delegation of duties and allocation of vehicles and tasks to artisans.
  • Outsourcing jobs not undertaken in-house in conjunction with the Parts Manager and Branch Manager.
  • Facilitating the safe and prompt collection and delivery of customers tractors and related equipment.
  • Developing rapport with colleagues, customers and suppliers.
  • Ensuring service of vehicles according to dealer’s specifications and standards.
  • Ensuring that all warrant procedures are observed, and parts replaced under warranty are claimed back.
  • Maintaining the workshop according to the company’s Visual Standards.
  • Ensuring that all staff are up to date with events in the Motor Trade Industry.
  • Ensuring the expansion of the current Corporate Clientele Base.
  • Ensuring that customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.
  • Ensuring that all Artisans, AROs, Assistants are fully utilized and occupied.
  • Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.
  • Ensuring that safety regulations are strictly observed.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 qualified journeyman.
  • Dealership Management experience added advantage.
  • Exposure to Tractors an added advantage.
  • Minimum of 5 years post Appy experience of which 2 years should have been in a similar supervisory position.
  • Class 2 Driver’s license.
  • Organisational skills and ability to meet deadlines.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Quality Oriented & Customer focused.
  • Strong leadership skills and proven supervisory experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 11 December 2023

Croco Motors

+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

