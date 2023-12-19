Workshop Foreman (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited for this post in our BULAWAYO Branch Service Centre.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitor appointment systems by setting realistic and achievable performance.
- Monitor job quality through quality control inspections, repeat repairs and complaints recorded.
- Monitor customer satisfaction reports and develop service offers by targeting new customers and fleet companies and submit reports to the Management.
- Monitor service and parts co-ordination through regular meetings with Parts Department.
- Managing and coaching a team of vehicle technicians and apprentices, making sure targets and business objectives are met.
- Ensure achievement of total service turnover against planned budgets
- Oversees and supervise all functions including receiving of components, inventory control, production and interim quality checks to ensure compliance with all regulations and workshop procedures.
- Ensure all customer equipment/machinery is presented back to the customer in a clean and presentable standard.
- Coordinates all sectional performance reviews.
- Ensure that safety, health environmental and quality standards are always adhered to by everyone in the department.
- Uphold all TTC/TMC programs presented to Distributors.
- Ensure that there is discipline within the department (monitoring attendance).
Qualifications and Experience
- Class One Journeyman in Automotive Industry and/or Professional qualifications in a automotive engineering.
- Successful hands-on experience in a Service environment at a supervisory level for at least 2 years (can be flexible depending on ability and potential) and at least a Certificate in Supervisory Management.
- At least Class 2 Driver's License.
- Computer literacy and good organisational skills.
- Solid man-management and leadership skills.
- Efficiency and productivity orientation.
- Quality control and time management experience and strong work ethic.
- Exceptional customer care tocus and excellent communication skills.
- Ability to monitor and control workshop activities.
- Confidence and ability to work on own initiative with limited supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates should have the ability to deal with the public and staff in a pleasant, positive, and professional manner, whilst taking constructive and helpful approach at all times. The successful candidate must be a team played and be engaged in their own personal development.
Applications with a detailed CV should be forwarded to: recruitment@toyota.co.zw
Deadline: 18 December 2023 @5pm
Toyota Zimbabwe
Toyota Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd was initially established in 1961 by Derek Friend under the name Mobile Motors. The name changed to Toyota Zimbabwe in 1994 when Lonrho came on board when they got in to an equal partnership agreement with Mobile motors.
In 2001, Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan, which is a subsidiary company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, trading company for Toyota Motor Vehicles & Spare Parts took 100% ownership of Toyota Zimbabwe. Toyota Zimbabwe is the official distributor of all new Toyota Vehicles and Hino Trucks; genuine Toyota and Hino Parts. We also have well equipped Service Centres with qualified technicians to service and repair motor vehicles, trucks and buses.
Toyota Zimbabwe has a head office in Harare and a branch in Bulawayo as well a wide daler network around Zimbabwe guaranteeing customers of service any where in the country.