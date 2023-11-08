Workshop Hand (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning and tidying up Workshop.

Issuing components, tools, and equipment to students during project sessions.

Securing equipment, tools, and materials by proper storage recording.

Informing the Lecturer in Charge about tools, equipment, and materials status.

Keeping of inventory register.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English Language.

At least two years of relevant working experience.

A certificate in Purchasing and supply management will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal