Workshop Hand (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning and tidying up Workshop.
- Issuing components, tools, and equipment to students during project sessions.
- Securing equipment, tools, and materials by proper storage recording.
- Informing the Lecturer in Charge about tools, equipment, and materials status.
- Keeping of inventory register.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English Language.
- At least two years of relevant working experience.
- A certificate in Purchasing and supply management will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:
The Principal
Westgate Industrial Training College
Attention: Human Resources
PO Box 1585
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Or send an email to: westgatehumanresources@gmail.com
Deadline: 20 November 2023
