Workshop Manager

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned post.

Overseeing the repairing and maintenance of mobile and stationary equipment including vehicles, generators, and pumps.

Providing technical leadership to all engineering and development areas.

Developing and executing an automotive workshop strategy for the University.

Creating sound relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

Preparing an annual operating budget for Engineering Workshop.

Managing and controlling costs related to all engineering services.

Keeping track record of services and inventory records.

Ordering parts and supplies as needed.

Overseeing post-vehicle repair services.

Creating and implementing skills apprenticeship training programmes to ensure a solid human skill capital base for the University.

Liaising with other stakeholders for the Industrial secondments of apprentices or attaches.

Monitoring and evaluating apprentices, and

Supervising junior staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master of Business Administration, Social Sciences OR Humanities, a Bachelor’s degree in Management or any relevant Social Science degree.

The ideal applicant must be Apprenticeship Trained Class One (1) Motor Mechanic and possess five (5) years’ managerial experience.

Applicants should be mature, reliable, responsible, have a flexible attitude, able to perform under pressure, have commitment to quality and a thorough approach to the work.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal, and communication skills.

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

