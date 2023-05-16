Job Description

The University is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for the following positions that have arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor. Reporting to the General Manager, Agro-Industrial Park, the Workshop Manager shall be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Preventive maintenance of tractors, implements, vehicles and generators.

Inspecting, scheduling repairs, maintenance, and replacement of equipment and machinery including tractors, generators and vehicles.

Developing Standard Operating Procedures for the various tasks within the Unit that are compliant with health and safety requirements.

Planning for labour requirements and participating in the recruiting and training of staff.

Supervising employees undertaking various activities in the Workshop Unit.

Facilitating the purchase of workshop materials, fuel and spares in collaboration with the Procurement Management Unit.

Supporting the General Manager in the creation and monitoring of the AgroIndustrial Park operating budget.

Preparing activity reports for the Unit.

Ensuring all staff adhere to health and safety regulations.

Ensuring that the Workshop Unit complies with all relevant statutory regulations.

Undertaking any other related duties as assigned by the General Manager, AgroIndustrial Park.

Qualifications and Experience

An Apprenticeship Trained-Motor Mechanics or related discipline from a recognised Institution.

At least 5 years hands-on experience managing a workshop.

A business management qualification will be an added advantage.

A clean class 4 driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit eight (8) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three (3) referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Chairperson of Council

c/o The Registrar

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

OR email your applications to: registrar@muast.ac.zw

Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 18 May 2023