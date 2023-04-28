PindulaLog inCreate Account
Tata International Limited

Workshop Manager

Tata International Limited
May. 05, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. The job holder shall be responsible for the functionality of the workshop.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing workshop parameters to improve CSI.
  • Effectively manage workshop team to achieve saleable man hours.
  • Reduce repeat concerns by direct guidance and close supervision of supervisors & technicians to do the assigned job.
  • Manage working capital in conjunction with the Financial Controller, Control inventory and debtors as per company policy.
  • Follow up with debtors on a regular basis to maximize payment collection for workshop repairs.
  •  Develop TUL Dealerships across the country to improve revenue.
  • Institute mechanisms to improve same-day delivery in the workshop.
  • Improve vehicle through bay/day.
  • Ensure timely and quality reporting through the INCADIA System.
  • Improve workshop performance through effective reporting and communication.
  • Maintain tools & equipment to improve work quality.
  • Daily weekly and monthly workshop technical reports to the line manager.
  • Achieve profitability as budgeted in the ABP FY.
  • Ensure aged inventory reduction for each FY as per requirement.
  • Staff development: ensure staff development is carried out as per the required set target.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
  • Mechanical auto technical skills
  • Willing, creative, and innovative
  • An in-depth knowledge of Tata Vehicle and Spares.
  • Strategic appreciation of the distribution business.
  • Excellent communication and time management skills.
  • Ability to work logically and systematically.
  • Strong computer skills
  • Mechanical Auto Technical Skills.
  • 10-15 years of hands-on experience in the workshop; Willing, creative, and innovative.
  • Team player and effectively works with teams.
  • Technically competent; Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3562488883/?alternateChannel=search&refId=MiHgNogc2ICEtiZuJ74hRw%3D%3D&trackingId=khX9cvI4dQmPwKShFPKffA%3D%3D

Deadline: 05 May 2023

Tata International Limited

Tata International Limited is a premier trading, distribution and manufacturing company with a network of offices and subsidiaries spanning more than 27 countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia.

