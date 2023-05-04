Workshop Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. The job holder shall be responsible for the functionality of the workshop.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing workshop parameters to improve CSI.

Effectively manage workshop team to achieve saleable man hours.

Reduce repeat concerns by direct guidance and close supervision of supervisors & technicians to do the assigned job.

Manage working capital in conjunction with the Financial Controller, Control inventory and debtors as per company policy.

Follow up with debtors on a regular basis to maximize payment collection for workshop repairs.

Develop TUL Dealerships across the country to improve revenue.

Institute mechanisms to improve same-day delivery in the workshop.

Improve vehicle through bay/day.

Ensure timely and quality reporting through the INCADIA System.

Improve workshop performance through effective reporting and communication.

Maintain tools & equipment to improve work quality.

Daily weekly and monthly workshop technical reports to the line manager.

Achieve profitability as budgeted in the ABP FY.

Ensure aged inventory reduction for each FY as per requirement.

Staff development: ensure staff development is carried out as per the required set target.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Mechanical auto technical skills

Willing, creative, and innovative

An in-depth knowledge of Tata Vehicle and Spares.

Strategic appreciation of the distribution business.

Excellent communication and time management skills.

Ability to work logically and systematically.

Strong computer skills

Mechanical Auto Technical Skills.

10-15 years of hands-on experience in the workshop; Willing, creative, and innovative.

Team player and effectively works with teams.

Technically competent; Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3562488883/?alternateChannel=search&refId=MiHgNogc2ICEtiZuJ74hRw%3D%3D&trackingId=khX9cvI4dQmPwKShFPKffA%3D%3D

Deadline: 05 May 2023