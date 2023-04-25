Workshop Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill in the above position that have arisen at ZESA Enterprises Transports & Logistics Division at No 1 Harare Drive, Ardbennie.

This position will be directly accountable to the Transport & Logistics Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sets, schedules and implements periodic vehicle maintenance systems in line with current technological trends.

Carries out all garages fleet condition appraisals to identify vehicles for disposal or replacement and recommends the same.

Prepares a vehicle maintenance plan and coordinates and supervises the implementation of the vehicle and servicing programs for all group garages to ensure optimum fleet availability. Produces sectional operational plans and monitors and appraises garage performance against set standards monthly.

Prepares the capital, revenue and expenditure budgets for the Vehicle Maintenance Section.

Monitors and controls the implementation of approved budgets for the Section through approval of requisitions and other expenditures.

Approves and sets targets for garages staff.

Prepares and timeously conducts performance appraisal for all garages staff.

Keeps track of world class practises in order to benchmark best vehicle maintenance practises.

Investigates customer complaints and take necessary and appropriate actions timeously.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Automotive / Mechanical Engineering.

Membership of a recognised institution Management qualifications e.g.

MBI or MBA 5-years relevant experience, two of which must be at senior level in a workshop environment.

Skills, Knowledge & Abilities:

Computer literacy- spread sheets and SAP.

Class 4 Drivers Licence.

Transport economics.

Supervisory skills.

Other

How to Apply

Please note that it is NOT Company policy for any prospective job applicant to pay the organization or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Manager

ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

P.O Box HR 8726

HARARE

OR hand deliver to:

ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

No. 1 Harare Drive

New Ardbennie

HARARE

Deadline: 30 April 2023