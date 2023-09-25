Workshop Operative

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Issuing and collecting tools, equipment, consumables from staff and students.

Developing and implementing systems to record, file and store information pertaining to machines, equipment, tools and consumables.

Producing stock take reports for audit purposes.

Storing, ordering and maintaining of materials and equipment.

Ensuring safety and security of stock and the workshop.

Ordering items to be used on specific equipment and for the workshop.

Routine maintenance checks of tools, equipment and machine.

Assisting income generation project work.

Reporting any abuse of consumables and spares to senior management

Assisting Technicians and students during prototype making and research.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at five (5) O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics and a minimum of a National Certificate in Fabrication Engineering or Machine Shop Engineering.

Possession of a Class One journeyman in Welding or in Fitting (including) Machining would be an added advantage.

Applicants should possess at least 2 years hands-on experience in workshop practice, industrial/plant design and machining, machine maintenance and repair, welding and workshop supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources