Workshop Operative
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Issuing and collecting tools, equipment, consumables from staff and students.
- Developing and implementing systems to record, file and store information pertaining to machines, equipment, tools and consumables.
- Producing stock take reports for audit purposes.
- Storing, ordering and maintaining of materials and equipment.
- Ensuring safety and security of stock and the workshop.
- Ordering items to be used on specific equipment and for the workshop.
- Routine maintenance checks of tools, equipment and machine.
- Assisting income generation project work.
- Reporting any abuse of consumables and spares to senior management
- Assisting Technicians and students during prototype making and research.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at five (5) O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics and a minimum of a National Certificate in Fabrication Engineering or Machine Shop Engineering.
- Possession of a Class One journeyman in Welding or in Fitting (including) Machining would be an added advantage.
- Applicants should possess at least 2 years hands-on experience in workshop practice, industrial/plant design and machining, machine maintenance and repair, welding and workshop supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
Telephone No: 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications and their attachments should be sent through (scanned as a single file in PDF) email to: hr@cut.ac.zw
Applicant who does not comply with the requirement will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
Deadline: 06 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.