Workshop Technician (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals to join a vibrant & fast-growing ICT consulting company in Zimbabwe in the position of a Workshop Technician. The incumbent will be responsible for repairing hardware and installation of software for business equipment. The role requires an energetic, proactive and versatile individual with balanced ICT skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting repairs of personal computers, Point of Sale machines, laptops, printers, retail scales, and other such equipment as is supplied and supported by the company.

Software installation and configuration on windows and other Microsoft software.

Installation and maintenance of retail software or other packages supplied and supported by the company.

Maintenance of both wired and wireless network implementations.

Logical configuration of network devices.

Professional and efficient responses to all job requests and requests for information or assistance, from customers, management or other staff members.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Certificate in Information Technology from a recognized university/ college.

Advanced Diploma/ Certificate in Microsoft system.

At least 2 years’ experience in help desk management.

Excellent working knowledge of retail softwares, network installations, repairs & maintenance of hardware.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.