x10 Executive Assistants Grade: P9

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Provincial/ Chief Public Prosecutor.

Location: x1 Harare x1 Bulawayo, x1 Mash Central, x1 Manicaland, x1 Midlands, x2 Masvingo, x1 Mash West, x1 Mat South & x1 Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the office to enhance day to day operations.

Filing and indexing of all office documents.

Updating diary, arranging appointments and engagements.

Make travel arrangements and itineraries.

Office arrangement and organisation.

Assist in organisation and coordination of seminars, workshops, conferences and social events.

Prepare documents for meetings and interviews.

Record all correspondence and referring the same to recipients.

Receive incoming mail and correspondences.

Reception duties including receiving and entertaining visitors.

Handling telephone calls professionally.

Typing minutes, letters and correspondences.

Ensure that office equipment and furniture are well maintained.

Ensure confidentiality and security of information.

Any other duties delegated by the Chief Public Prosecutor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Secretarial Studies HEXCO/ Diploma in Office Administration (IAC) or equivalent.

Fluent in English and any other vernawiar language.

Ability to communicate effectively and handle confidential information.

Ethical, honest and responsible person.

Highly computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023