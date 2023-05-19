x10 Office Orderly/ Assistants (Grade: P14)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Administration Officer.

Location: x4 Head Office, x3 Harare, x1 Bulawayo, x1 Mat South & x1 Mash Central.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that offices are clean.

Keeping kitchen and reception areas clean and tidy.

Setting furniture in Boardrooms and meeting rooms as directed by members of staff.

Ensure that trash cans are emptied and returned to their proper locations.

Collect and deliver documents to appropriate offices.

Dust office furniture and windows regularly.

Organise furniture for meetings and functions.

Prepare and serve tea to members of staff.

Serve food and drinks during meetings.

Wash kitchen utensils and linen.

Assist in loading and offloading of stores materials.

Any other duties delegated by the Administration Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 0' Levels.

Ability to communicate in English, Shona or Ndebele.

Punctual and trustworthy person.

Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023