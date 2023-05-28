x15 Meteorologists (D3/D 5/ E2-E4)

Job Description

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry which has a mandate of developing, coordinating and monitoring the implementation of policies and programmes for Environment, Tourism, Climate and Meteorology that promote sustainable economic development requires the services of the above mentioned.

Reports To: Deputy Director Public Weather Forecasting/ Deputy Director Aviation.

Duty Station: Head Office/ Aviation Stations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyze and diagnose the weather situation as required in forecast and warning preparation.

Originate, update and issue warnings, observations and forecasts in accordance with National, WMO and ICAO standards.

Ensure that all observations and forecasts/warnings are disseminated through the authorized communication means and channels to designated users.

Monitor weather parameters and evolving significant weather phenomena and validate current forecasts and warnings based on these parameters.

Forecast hazardous weather phenomena and disseminate promptly to relevant stakeholders.

Verify and validate meteorological data, products,. forecasts and warnings (timeliness, completeness and accuracy).

Monitor the functioning of operational systems and take remedial actions when necessary.

Attend to all inquiries relating to weather conditions.

Television weather presentation.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the superior from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology and Climate Sciences or

Bachelor of Science Degree in applied physics/ mathematics/ statistics/ computer science.

Masters in Meteorology/ Agro-meteorology or any related field will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit four (4) sets of their application letters, curriculum vitae and certified academic and professional qualifications to:

The Secretary

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

P. Bag CY7753

Causeway

Harare

Or Hand Deliver to

12th Floor, Kaguvi Building

Causeway

Harare

NB: Eligible Female Candidates are encouraged to apply as well as those who are able to write and speak fluently in a number of local languages will have an added advantage. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to and salary range will only be disclosed to successful candidates.

Deadline: 14 June 2023