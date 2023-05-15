x2 Accounting Assistants Grade: P9 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of monthly cash flow forecast.

Contribute to the development of an efficient accounting system to be used.

Assist in preparation of bi-annual and annual statutory reports for submission to Treasury and Comptroller and Auditor General.

Assist in the preparation of monthly-consolidated financial analysis.

Assist the preparation of Revenue, Fund, Recurrent and Capital budgets.

Control and monitor the budget performance of the Authority.

Ensure that payments in terms of the PFMS Act are made.

Reconcile debtors and creditors.

Ensure that processed accounts documents are filed.

Any other duties as delegated by the Accountant.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Accounting HEXCO/ Diploma in Accounting (IAC)/ Diploma in Accounting (SAAA) or equivalent.

Proficiency with SAP, Microsoft Office Applications and Public Finance Management Act.

Excellent planning skills and able to interact at all levels.

Ethical, honest and responsible person.

Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023