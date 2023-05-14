x2 Administration Assistants Grade: P9 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Administration Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Initiate the procurement of assets, goods and services by compiling requests from departments and raising purchase requisitions.

Receive Goods and services by checking quantity, quality and whether it is the correct product.

Verify assets by checking serial numbers, quantity and status.

Issue goods by allocating to departments.

Any other duties as assigned by the Administration Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in BusinessAdministration or equivalent.

Proficiency with SAP, Microsoft Office Applications and Public Procurement and Disposal of PublicAssetsAct[Cap 22:23].

Excellent strategic planning skills and able to interact at all levels.

Ethical, honest and responsible person.

Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023