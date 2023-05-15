x2 Auditors Grade: P7 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Audit Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development of the institution's annual audit plan.

Manage performance of audit assignments, reviews, work papers and audit reports.

Schedule and plan audits; initiate project planning, assess risk and develop. audit direction.

Provide leadership to assigned auditors, manage project to quality outcomes while meeting established time budget.

Coordinate and interact with management, staff and with external audit and regulatory enforcement agencies.

Consult with and advise the Authority, -management and staff on operational and administrative issues.

Train new staff.

Keep abreast with Authority's policies and procedures, current developments in accounting and auditing professions and changes in laws as applicable.

Coordinate and interact with audit firms performing external audits of the Authority.

Any other duties assigned by the Audit Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting, Business Management or equivalent.

A Master's Degree in the above qualifications is an added advantage.

Knowledge and understanding of Public Sector Accounting as well as Auditing Procedure.

Must posess excellent analytical skills.

Ability to communicate effectively and handle confidential information.

Prepared to work under pressure including over weekends and public holidays.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023