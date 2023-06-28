x2 Control Room Officer (Drone Observer), Customs & Excise (Level 11)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Use of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning systems and software to detect illegal activities.
- Developing strategies and plans for monitoring activities in the customs Drones Control Room.
- Develop a programme to ensure that all the information relayed by surveillance drones are captured in real time.
- Provide data analytical tools to ensure that information received from surveillance drones is analysed to obtain meaningful and detailed intelligence information for use by the Reaction Team.
- Liaising and engaging with other law enforcement agents to build a harmonious working relationship on matters relating to compliance and enforcement.
- Reviewing reports, statistics and making recommendations for initiatives aimed at closing loopholes in rules, regulations and procedures.
- Review and recommend amendments to Customs and Excise legislation and other related legislation to ensure they are in conformity with signed or acceded or approved regional or international conventions and agreements such as the Revised Kyoto Convention, SADC Model Customs Act, COMESA Management Act and other customs related instruments and conventions.
- Conduct any other duties as may be assigned by the respective Revenue Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Economics/ Risk Management/ Commerce/Business Studies/ Fiscal Studies/ Business Management/ Security/ Computers/Full CIS or equivalent.
- Knowledge of Customs & Excise Legislation and Procedures.
- Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.
- Ability to work during odd hours in an area with poor road terrain and bad weather conditions.
- Good health and ability to undergo intelligence and security training
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Computer literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to and females are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 07 July 2023
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.