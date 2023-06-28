x2 Control Room Officer (Drone Observer), Customs & Excise (Level 11)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Use of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning systems and software to detect illegal activities.

Developing strategies and plans for monitoring activities in the customs Drones Control Room.

Develop a programme to ensure that all the information relayed by surveillance drones are captured in real time.

Provide data analytical tools to ensure that information received from surveillance drones is analysed to obtain meaningful and detailed intelligence information for use by the Reaction Team.

Liaising and engaging with other law enforcement agents to build a harmonious working relationship on matters relating to compliance and enforcement.

Reviewing reports, statistics and making recommendations for initiatives aimed at closing loopholes in rules, regulations and procedures.

Review and recommend amendments to Customs and Excise legislation and other related legislation to ensure they are in conformity with signed or acceded or approved regional or international conventions and agreements such as the Revised Kyoto Convention, SADC Model Customs Act, COMESA Management Act and other customs related instruments and conventions.

Conduct any other duties as may be assigned by the respective Revenue Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Economics/ Risk Management/ Commerce/Business Studies/ Fiscal Studies/ Business Management/ Security/ Computers/Full CIS or equivalent.

Knowledge of Customs & Excise Legislation and Procedures.

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Ability to work during odd hours in an area with poor road terrain and bad weather conditions.

Good health and ability to undergo intelligence and security training

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital