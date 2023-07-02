x2 Corporate Compliance Management Supervisor, Corporate Risk Management & Compliance (Level 9)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing and maintaining the Authority’s compliance management policies and procedures.

Implementing and managing an effective compliance programme.

Conducting compliance gap analysis and providing timely advice and support for compliance issues.

Providing guidance on the proper application and interpretation of policies, procedures, laws and regulations affecting compliance of the Authority.

Developing compliance documentation in line with the requirements of the Public

Entities Corporate Governance Act and any applicable legislations.

Contributing to the effective management of compliance risks.

Ensuring proactive and timely monitoring, identification dissemination and advice on compliance and regulatory developments, changes and practices associated risks.

Ensuring adequacy of controls to mitigate compliance risks and roll out compliance policies and procedures.

Establishing and maintaining effective processes, including training, advice and

support, to ensure that compliance policies, procedures and standards are timeously and effectively implemented.

Implementation of a Compliance Monitoring Programme and ensure timely conduct of compliance assessment/ reviews.

Preparing and maintaining a compliance tracking log.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Law/ Risk Management/ Business Studies/ Fiscal Studies/ ICT/Accounting or equivalent.

At least 3 (three) years’ relevant post graduate experience in Enterprise Compliance, Legal, Governance or Risk Management.

Experience in Customs/ Domestic Taxes or Tax environment is an added advantage.

A professional qualification in Compliance & Governance Certification/ Risk Management Certification is an added advantage.

An MBA/MSc or equivalent is an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Ability to work during odd hours in an area with poor road terrain and bad weather conditions.

Good analytical skills.

Ability to interact with various departments such as Legal Compliance, Audit and internal and external stakeholders in Information Technology.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: