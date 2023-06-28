x2 Corporate Risk Management Supervisor: Domestic Taxes, Corporate Risk Management & Compliance (Level 9)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying emerging risks in the Authority in line with set standards.

Assessing the risks and measuring the Authority’s exposure.

Executing the Enterprise Risk Management work plan to ensure risk management is being implemented effectively with the organisation.

Compile periodic management reports as guided by the Authority’s ERM Policy and Procedures.

Liaising with divisions/ risk owners on issues relating to risk measurement and give appropriate advice.

Conducting ERM awareness training to all ZIMRA staff.

Implementing and managing Risk and Control Self-Assessment (RCSA) in all divisions quarterly and compiling risk reports.

Supervise Risk Champions in the respective divisions of the Authority.

Preparing and maintaining a risk tracking log.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Risk Management/Business Studies/ Fiscal Studies/ ICT/Accounting or equivalent.

At least 3 (three) years’ relevant post graduate experience in Risk Management or equivalent in Domestic Taxes.

A professional qualification in Risk Management is an added advantage.

An MBA/ MSc or equivalent is an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Ability to work during odd hours in an area with poor road terrain and bad weather conditions.

Good analytical skills.

Ability to interact with various departments such as Legal Compliance, Audit and internal and external stakeholders in Information Technology.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: