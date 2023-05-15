x2 ICT Infrastructure And Development Officer Grade: P7 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: ICT Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee all aspects of ICT department operations including ICT infrastructure, Communication (LAN, WAN, email, etc.), database, backup recovery, regulatory compliance.

Perform analysis of network needs and contributes to design of network architecture, integration and installation.

Maintain network hardware and software, including servers, voice, PDA's, peripherals, network nodes, terminals and wiring.

Maintains overall security of the organisation's network, systems, and data.

Ensure high availability of critical business systems hosted by the Authority.

Manage overall capacity utilization of Server/hardware environment ensuring it is optimized to meet business requirements.

Work with consultants to ensure that the computer system platform provides sufficient computing resources to deliver the desired level of business performance.

Coordinate with other departments in order to understand and meet their requirements.

Evaluate network hardware and software requirements and capabilities and makes recommendations.

Check systems in order to optimize performance and to initiate recovery action after system failures.

Establishes budgetary requirements for equipment replacement.

Establishes and controls systems access and security.

Provide support to and train users in local area network administration and usage.

Monitor customer service and maintains network stability, collect and analyzes network and memory utilization, and install and test software upgrades.

Manage computer operation scheduling, backup, storage and' retrieval functions.

Coordinate third-party maintenance for network hardware, software and telecommunications services.

Develop and establish strong relationships with service providers. Prepare and maintains documentation of network configurations and cabling layouts.

Develop, maintain and test disaster recovery plans.

Trains users in the operations of office productivity applications.

Directly supervise subordinates and carryout supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws.

Performs other non-essential duties as assigned by the ICT Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other digital applications.

Basic knowledge of hard drive maintenance.

Excellent strategic planning skills and ability to interact at all levels.

Ethical, honest and responsible person.

Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023