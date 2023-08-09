x2 Principal Data Management Officers (Grade: 13)

Job Description

Reporting to the National Data Unit Manager, the successful candidate will effectively and efficiently manage the Authority’s membership, beneficiary and facilities data, with a focus on data quality, validity and relevance. This will be done through administrative processes that include acquiring validating, storing, protecting and quality assurance required data to ensure that accessibility, reliability and timelines of the data for all users and stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dashboard : Develop Reports for monitoring Data Quality – Dashboard.

Data quality Governance: Propose to the National Data Manager quality standards policies and procedures to ensure consistency and compliance across the organisation.

Data Quality Assessment : Council regular assessments and audits of data quality to identify issues inconsistencies and areas for improvement, Define and implement metrics and measures to evaluate data quality and track progress over time.

Data Cleansing and standardisation : Design and oversee data cleansing activities to identify and rectify data errors, duplicates, and inconsistencies . Develop data standardisation rules and processes to ensure data consistency and uniformity across different systems and sources and train on the same.

Data profiling and analysis; Perform data profiling and analysis to understand the characteristics, patterns, and abnormalities within the data. Identify data quality issues, data dependencies and data lineage to enhance overall data quality management.

Data Quality Monitoring : Establish data quality monitoring mechanisms and tools to proactively identify data quality issues in real time. Implement automated data quality checks and alerts to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

Data quality improvement Projects; Lead or participate in data quality improvement projects, including data migration, data integration, and system upgrades. Define data quality requirements and contribute to design and implementation of data quality solutions.

Continuous improvement : Monitor Data quality trends and identify opportunities for continuous improvement. Propose and implement strategies, technologies, and best practices to enhance data quality management processes.

Stakeholder Engagements : Liase with external organisations such as the Registrar General’s Office in order to solve issues relating to members’ personal details.

Facilitate the submission of quality data by all stakeholders for proper administration of Social Security Schemes through engagements and conducting teach-ins relating to data management.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Data Science/Data Analytics/ Actuarial Science/ Statistics/Computer Science/ Information Systems related discipline.

At least 4-5 years in Data Analytics, Data Management, Compliance and customer management role.

Competencies & Characteristics:

Sound knowledge of the Data Management cycle.

Data analysis and visualization skills.

Strong math skills – knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing databases (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc) and ability to interpret data and statistics.

Knowledge of R, SQL and Python; familiarity with Scala, Java or C++.

Knowledge and experience using business intelligence tools (eg Tableau, PowerBI, Qlik Sense and data frameworks (e.g Hadoop).

Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc) databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, Java Script, or ETL frameworks).

Familiarity with the tools and methodology needed for successful data quality control.

Strong analytical skills with ability to collect, organize, analyse and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Understanding of NSSA wide core business processes, business model and strategy.

Appreciation of Social Security, OSH and actuarial matters.

Negotiation skills and ability to collaborate effectively across groups.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Analytical mind and business acumen.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver their applications with CVs and certified copies of professional qualifications to :