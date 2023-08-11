x2 Semi-skilled Motorcycle Mechanic (Chiredzi)

Job Description

The Semi Skilled Motor Cycle Mechanic is responsible to competently keep business units motor cycle fleet available for use by user departments, i.e by inspecting, carrying out routine, preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities. Also, should perform disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals, written procedures and/or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards. To perform any other duties as assigned by the Light Motor Vehicle Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in carrying out routine, preventative and planned motor cycles maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs.

Assist in repairs, rebuilds, or overhauls on major assemblies and accessories of motor cycles.

Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s) the same day of occurrence.

Assist subordinates to install, maintain, repair and overhaul equipment and accessories.

Perform good housekeeping by ensuring work area is clean and neat at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

NC in Motor Cycle Mechanics.

Or Class 2 trade tested Motor Cycle Mechanic.

Ability to read and interpret user manuals correctly.

A team player with good communication skills.

NB Apprentice Trained Journeyman Motor Cycle Mechanic is an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply and attach CV and certified copies of relevant documents to either: WhatsApp ONLY 0785013003 or Email: hrharvesting.pool@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 14 August 2023