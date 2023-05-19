x2 Stores Assistant Grade: P9 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Stores Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct monthly and quarterly stock checks and prepare monthly inventory report( for management use.

Reconcile book quantities with physical quantities, analyse, interpret an investigate the resulting variance.

Implement and improve internal controls relating to inventories, including setting and monitoring minimum and maximum levels and reorder levels.

Ensure that purchase orders are raised for restockable items.

Ensures that all Goods Received Notes have been raised.

Ensure that goods received are matched with the actual invoices from service providers.

Receive stock from service providers via procurement section, inspect supplies an( accept or reject same depending on quality and specification given.

Provides effective technical support in the storage and timely distribution of stocks in order to ensure availability and safe custody of stocks.

Maintain a data base of all stocks and compile reports on any shortages, loss obsolete items and expired stocks for the attention of superiors.

Any other duties assigned by the Stores Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

Excellent planning skills.

Ability to make sound decisions.

Excellent analytical skills.

Excellent computer skills including SAP.

Good Team Player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023