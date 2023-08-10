Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)

x3 Accountants (Grade: G4) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
Aug. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will report to: Chief Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares variance reports on budget expenditures.
  • Assists in the preparation of various commission budgets.
  • Reviews and ensures monthly reconciliations of bank accounts.
  • Supports and facilitates in the preparation processes for internal and external audit.
  • To prepare recurrent and capital budgets.
  • Reviews travel requests and advance acquittals in line with commissions travel policy.
  • Carries out periodic and sporadic stock takes of inventories and consumables.
  • Prepares management accounts and draft financial statements monthly, quarterly, yearly and on an adhoc basis.
  • Ensures timely payment of all statutory returns and other schemes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting, Finance, Full CIS, Full CIMA, Full ACCA or equivalent.
  • 2 years experience in Government Accounting and knowledge of PFMS is a must.
  • Proficiency with SAP, IPSAS, Pastel, Microsoft Office Applications and Public Finance Management Act is an added advantage.
  • Excellent strategic planning skills and able to interact with all levels.
  • Must be a person of high integrity, ethical, honest and responsible person.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualifications and experience should be addressed and forwarded to:

The Human Resources Director

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission

144 Samora Machel Avenue

Harare

-----------------

Bulawayo Office

46 Park Road, Suburbs Opposite Bulawayo Polytechnic main Gate Bulawayo

-----------------

Masvingo Office

Chiefs Hall, Masvingo

-----------------

Mutare Office

59 Second Street, PREMCO Building, 2nd Floor, Mutare

NB: Applicants should indicate the post applied for on the envelopes. Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above requirements will be responded to.

”The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission is an equal opportunity employer which practises gender and human rights based approaches to recruitment. Qualified women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply

Deadline: 12 August 2023

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) is a national human rights institution which was established under section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It is an independent Commission whose main mandate is to protect, promote and enforce human rights.

Website: https://www.zhrc.org.zw/

