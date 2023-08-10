Zimbabwe Elections 2023
x3 Accountants (Grade: G4) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will report to: Chief Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares variance reports on budget expenditures.
- Assists in the preparation of various commission budgets.
- Reviews and ensures monthly reconciliations of bank accounts.
- Supports and facilitates in the preparation processes for internal and external audit.
- To prepare recurrent and capital budgets.
- Reviews travel requests and advance acquittals in line with commissions travel policy.
- Carries out periodic and sporadic stock takes of inventories and consumables.
- Prepares management accounts and draft financial statements monthly, quarterly, yearly and on an adhoc basis.
- Ensures timely payment of all statutory returns and other schemes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting, Finance, Full CIS, Full CIMA, Full ACCA or equivalent.
- 2 years experience in Government Accounting and knowledge of PFMS is a must.
- Proficiency with SAP, IPSAS, Pastel, Microsoft Office Applications and Public Finance Management Act is an added advantage.
- Excellent strategic planning skills and able to interact with all levels.
- Must be a person of high integrity, ethical, honest and responsible person.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualifications and experience should be addressed and forwarded to:
The Human Resources Director
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
144 Samora Machel Avenue
Harare
-----------------
Bulawayo Office
46 Park Road, Suburbs Opposite Bulawayo Polytechnic main Gate Bulawayo
-----------------
Masvingo Office
Chiefs Hall, Masvingo
-----------------
Mutare Office
59 Second Street, PREMCO Building, 2nd Floor, Mutare
NB: Applicants should indicate the post applied for on the envelopes. Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above requirements will be responded to.
”The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission is an equal opportunity employer which practises gender and human rights based approaches to recruitment. Qualified women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 12 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) is a national human rights institution which was established under section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It is an independent Commission whose main mandate is to protect, promote and enforce human rights.
Website: https://www.zhrc.org.zw/