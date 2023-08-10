x3 Accountants (Grade: G4) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will report to: Chief Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares variance reports on budget expenditures.

Assists in the preparation of various commission budgets.

Reviews and ensures monthly reconciliations of bank accounts.

Supports and facilitates in the preparation processes for internal and external audit.

To prepare recurrent and capital budgets.

Reviews travel requests and advance acquittals in line with commissions travel policy.

Carries out periodic and sporadic stock takes of inventories and consumables.

Prepares management accounts and draft financial statements monthly, quarterly, yearly and on an adhoc basis.

Ensures timely payment of all statutory returns and other schemes.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting, Finance, Full CIS, Full CIMA, Full ACCA or equivalent.

2 years experience in Government Accounting and knowledge of PFMS is a must.

Proficiency with SAP, IPSAS, Pastel, Microsoft Office Applications and Public Finance Management Act is an added advantage.

Excellent strategic planning skills and able to interact with all levels.

Must be a person of high integrity, ethical, honest and responsible person.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualifications and experience should be addressed and forwarded to:

The Human Resources Director