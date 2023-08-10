Zimbabwe Elections 2023
x3 Administrative Officers (Grade: G4) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will report to: Provincial Administrative Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain a properly updated Asset register for the Province.
- Carry out physical stock count of inventory and maintain proper records of the same.
- Coordinates building and maintenance issues for general repairs.
- Ensuring office supplies are well stocked and all equipment is working and properly maintained.
- Supervise Office Office orderlies, Drivers and records and information Assistant.
- Prepare monthly and quarterly administration reports for the Province.
- Facilitates travel authorisation and acquittals for the province.
- General vehicle maintenance for the province.
- Manages fuel stocks and maintains fuel register.
- Managing petty cash for the province.
- Identify and recommend cost effective solutions.
- Assists in day to day Human Resources.
- Carrying out any such other responsibilities and duties as may be required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business Studies/ Administration, IAC, Accounts or other equivalent qualifications.
- Possession of professional qualification would be an added advantage.
- At least 1 year experience in a similar environment.
- Computer literacy and proficiency in SAP Accounting modules an added advantage.
- Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
- Computer literacy.
- Must be a person of high integrity, ethical, honest and responsible person.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualifications and experience should be addressed and forwarded to:
The Human Resources Director
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
144 Samora Machel Avenue
Harare
-----------------
Bulawayo Office
46 Park Road, Suburbs Opposite Bulawayo Polytechnic main Gate Bulawayo
-----------------
Masvingo Office
Chiefs Hall, Masvingo
-----------------
Mutare Office
59 Second Street, PREMCO Building, 2nd Floor, Mutare
NB: Applicants should indicate the post applied for on the envelopes. Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above requirements will be responded to.
”The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission is an equal opportunity employer which practises gender and human rights based approaches to recruitment. Qualified women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 12 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) is a national human rights institution which was established under section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It is an independent Commission whose main mandate is to protect, promote and enforce human rights.
Website: https://www.zhrc.org.zw/