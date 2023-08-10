x3 Administrative Officers (Grade: G4) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will report to: Provincial Administrative Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain a properly updated Asset register for the Province.

Carry out physical stock count of inventory and maintain proper records of the same.

Coordinates building and maintenance issues for general repairs.

Ensuring office supplies are well stocked and all equipment is working and properly maintained.

Supervise Office Office orderlies, Drivers and records and information Assistant.

Prepare monthly and quarterly administration reports for the Province.

Facilitates travel authorisation and acquittals for the province.

General vehicle maintenance for the province.

Manages fuel stocks and maintains fuel register.

Managing petty cash for the province.

Identify and recommend cost effective solutions.

Assists in day to day Human Resources.

Carrying out any such other responsibilities and duties as may be required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Studies/ Administration, IAC, Accounts or other equivalent qualifications.

Possession of professional qualification would be an added advantage.

At least 1 year experience in a similar environment.

Computer literacy and proficiency in SAP Accounting modules an added advantage.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Computer literacy.

Must be a person of high integrity, ethical, honest and responsible person.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualifications and experience should be addressed and forwarded to:

The Human Resources Director